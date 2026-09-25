Lavrov asked the UN to investigate the events in Bucha

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has asked the UN to conduct a detailed investigation into the events in Bucha during his meeting with the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York. Moscow presents what happened in April 2022 as a staged event, while Ukraine and international representatives maintain the opposite position.

Lavrov and Guterres also discussed the regional and global consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the work of the Portuguese diplomat at the head of the UN. Guterres' second term ends at the end of 2026.

Russia claims that in May Lavrov sent the secretary-general a letter with 12 questions about Bucha and demanded access to a list of victims and an international investigation. Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in September that the UN position on the case remained unchanged.

Moscow and Tehran insist on a diplomatic solution

On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov also met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two discussed the developments in Iran and other current international issues.

Moscow and Tehran have stressed that a diplomatic settlement is the only alternative to the crisis. The Russian statement described it as provoked by "illegal actions by the US and Israel" - a wording that reflects the Russian side's position.

The ministers also discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements reached at the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Iran in Bishkek on September 1. They have compared the schedule of planned contacts between the two countries at various levels.

Russia expects Sahel leaders in Moscow

Lavrov also held talks with the foreign ministers of the Sahel Alliance countries - Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. He stated that the dialogue with the association is developing intensively and that results have already been achieved in a number of areas.

Russia expects the leaders of the three countries at the third Russia-Africa forum, which is to be held in Moscow on October 28 and 29. “We expect your leaders at the meeting“, said Lavrov. According to him, additional preparations for the forum will be among the topics of talks between Moscow and the Alliance representatives.

Sources: Interfax, Kommersant, Ukrinform