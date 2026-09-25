Typhoon damages 362 schools in Japan

Typhoon No. 25 damaged 362 schools in seven prefectures in Japan, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said. Among the affected facilities were kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools, high schools and universities. Flooding above floor level and roof leaks were reported.

“Flooding above floor level and roof leaks“ are among the reported damages to school buildings, the Japanese ministry said. The statement did not provide a breakdown of the number of damaged facilities by type or by individual prefecture.

Schools in Chiba remain closed

At least 17 elementary and junior high schools in Chiba Prefecture have been closed after the typhoon passed through. Mud has entered some of the buildings, necessitating cleaning and safety assessments before classes can resume, Japanese broadcaster FNN reported.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the eastern part of the country. On September 22, floods and landslides were recorded in the Kanto region, and damage also affected roads, residential buildings and power transmission infrastructure. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism published its eighth report on the consequences of the typhoon on September 24.

The assessment of damage to educational institutions is ongoing. The number of 362 sites reflects damage identified as of September 24 and may be revised as new data is received from local authorities and educational institutions.

Sources: Kyodo, FNN