Dmitriev met with Witkoff and Kushner in New York

The special representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev met in New York with the special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The talks were devoted to Russian-American cooperation and the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, CNN reported, citing its sources. The meeting was held on the grounds of the UN General Assembly.

The contact is a continuation of the talks in the Kremlin on September 5, when Witkoff and Kushner spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than three hours. Dmitriev and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov also participated in the meeting. According to Ushakov, the talks were “substantive, constructive and frank“, and according to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, they “brought the parties closer to the settlement“ of the conflict in Ukraine.

Long-term peace discussed

After the meeting in Moscow, Jared Kushner said that elements of a long-term peace and its possible benefits for Russia, Ukraine and other countries were discussed. American representatives supported the resumption of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

The Kremlin has expressed interest in renewing the format, but no specific date has been announced for a new trilateral meeting. The talks in Moscow also touched on issues related to economic cooperation and energy, Reuters reported earlier.

Positions on NATO and the situation on the front

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Witkoff and Kushner had proceeded from President Donald Trump's position that Ukraine should not join NATO. According to him, the American side insisted that the realities created on the ground be taken into account.

The New York meeting took place during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where diplomatic contacts between Russia and the United States continued in parallel with discussions on a possible resumption of negotiations on Ukraine.

Sources: RBC, CNN, Reuters