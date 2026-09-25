12 Kazakh servicemen die in Caspian Sea

Twelve servicemen from Kazakhstan have died after they were swept into the Caspian Sea near Mangystau region during naval exercises. Three have been rescued, one of them is hospitalized in serious condition, and two servicemen are still being sought, Kazakh authorities said.

The incident occurred on September 24 during a combat training mission. According to initial data, 19 people fell into the sea, but the number was later revised to 17. The Ministry of Defense cited the sharp deterioration in weather conditions and increased wind as the cause. A storm warning was in effect in the area, with gusts of up to 20 meters per second predicted.

The rescue operation continues

Kazakhstani authorities have deployed forces from the Navy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, aviation and diving teams to the area. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has ordered the search for the two missing to be carried out continuously and around the clock, as well as to provide the necessary assistance to the families of the dead and injured servicemen.

Health authorities in the Mangystau region reported that one of the rescued servicemen is in stable serious condition. The remaining two rescued were pulled from the sea alive.

Negligence and violation of rules are being investigated

A criminal case has been opened on the case for negligence leading to grave consequences and for violation of navigation rules. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Sanzhar Adilov said: “A criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Article 453 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan (“Neglect leading to grave consequences“) and under Article 465 (“Violation of navigation rules“)“.

An interdepartmental investigative and operational group has been created to clarify the circumstances. The Deputy Prime Minister has instructed to establish all the causes of the incident and to take measures within the framework of the investigation. On September 25, Kazakhstan declared a national day of mourning for the fallen servicemen.

Sources: RBC, Reuters, Informburo