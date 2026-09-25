Air defense repels drone attacks in Russia and Ukraine

Air defense forces repelled a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones on Ulyanovsk region, Governor Alexei Russky said on his channel on “Max“. He did not specify the number of drones and did not report any casualties or damage.

Against the backdrop of the attack, the arrival and departure of aircraft at Kirov airport were temporarily restricted. Rosaviatsia said the measure was necessary for flight safety. “Kirov airport: temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been introduced. The restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety,“ the ministry said in a statement.

Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the Defense Ministry's air defense systems had destroyed 10 drones flying towards the capital. “Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall“, Sobyanin wrote in “Max“.

An air alert has been declared in almost all of Ukraine. The red zone covers a significant part of the country, while the Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions are outside it. Earlier in the night, an alert was also issued in Kiev due to a threat from drones.

Reports of movement of attack drones have also been published for the regions of Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Poltava. Ukraine's official air alert map tracks warnings by region and municipality.

Sources: Interfax, Channel 24, Rambler