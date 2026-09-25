Air Defense Repel Drone Attack Over Perm Territory

Air defense forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles over the Perm Territory, the regional Ministry of Territorial Security reported. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot, and a drone danger regime has been introduced in the region. Due to the threat, restrictions have also been imposed under the “Kilim“ plan around Perm and Berezniki.

“In the Perm Territory, air defense forces are repelling an attack by enemy UAVs. Important: for security reasons, do not approach drone debris. Do not film or post air defense operations on social networks,“ the department said in a statement. Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported a massive attack on the region and a hit on an industrial facility. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

Fires in “Utrish“ affected 71.7 hectares

Over 100 drone crashes have been recorded in the “Utrish“ nature reserve in the Krasnodar Territory over the past year. Fires occurred in 14 of the incidents, with the total area burned by the fire being 71.7 hectares. The data was reported by the acting director of the reserve, Dmitry Onokhov, to TASS.

The most recent large-scale episode was on September 8, when five fires broke out simultaneously on an area of 7.28 hectares. The fires were extinguished on September 14. The preliminary survey has identified about 160 trees damaged to the point of cessation of growth, including approximately 70 rare and protected species. Juniper, deltoid juniper and blunt-leaved pistachio are affected.

According to the reserve, no animal deaths have been recorded after the fire on September 8. Juniper forests, through which the fire passed on the peaks, will recover more slowly, while areas with deciduous species have better opportunities for natural regeneration. Over the next three months, specialists will conduct a forest pathology survey to determine the areas with impaired or lost resilience of forest ecosystems.

Sources: Vedomosti Yug, Kommersant, Lenta novostei Permi