Drone attack hits infrastructure in Ulyanovsk

During the coverage of a massive drone attack in Ulyanovsk, industrial and civil infrastructure was damaged, and there were casualties, the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Alexei Ruskih, announced. He did not specify the number of people affected and the nature of the damage.

“A large-scale enemy attack with UAVs is currently underway over Ulyanovsk“, said Ruskih, quoted by the Russian publication “Vzglyad“. The governor urged residents to move away from windows and not to approach fallen drone parts. The authorities reminded that if you notice debris, you should call 112.

Due to the attack, classes at schools in Ulyanovsk have been canceled. The city administration announced that kindergartens are ready to accept children whose parents have no one to leave them with. The drone emergency regime in the region was introduced at 11:53 p.m. on September 24.

The attack also affected air transport in other parts of Russia. Near Moscow, air defense forces shot down seven more drones flying towards the capital, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced. Later, the number of aircraft destroyed since the beginning of the attack was listed as ten. Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell.

The arrival and departure of aircraft at the Perm International Airport have been temporarily restricted in the Perm region. Rosaviatsia indicated that the measure was introduced due to flight safety requirements. A “Dangerous Unmanned” regime has been declared in the region, and emergency services have been put on high alert.

Sources: Vzglyad, Rambler/news, Zvezda