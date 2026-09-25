Drone attack on Kiev: one injured, apartment building damaged

One person was injured in a Russian drone attack on Kiev on the night of September 25. Debris fell on a 25-story residential building in Solomianskyi district, with damage to the fourth floor. The Kiev city military administration reported that the victim was provided with the necessary assistance.

Initially, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a drone had fallen on a non-residential building in Solomianskyi district. “A UAV fell on a non-residential building in Solomianskyi district. There is currently a missile threat in the capital,“ Klitschko wrote. Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration specified that the debris had hit an apartment building.

Damage in two districts of Kyiv

In the Solomiansky district, a fire broke out in an open space next to a non-residential building. In the Podolsky district, another non-residential building was damaged. Emergency services teams headed to the scene of the incidents.

The air alert in Kyiv was declared at 4:27 a.m. due to a missile threat, after a warning of a drone attack had previously been issued in the capital. The alert was canceled at 5:14 a.m.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda