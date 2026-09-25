Help from Beijing! The Iranian military has used Chinese satellite data to attack US bases in the Middle East

Chinese satellites provide Iran with intelligence information and images, which has significantly increased the accuracy of Iranian attacks on US military facilities and civilian ships in the Middle East, CNN reported, citing US intelligence assessments, Focus writes.

According to reports, it was thanks to the information provided by Beijing that Tehran was able to carry out a precision strike on a US military base in Jordan in July, which killed three US servicemen.

Chinese satellite information is also used intensively to track shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as to precisely target Iranian drones during massive attacks.

American officials emphasize that the technological leap in the accuracy of the Iranian arsenal is the result of a combination of Chinese satellite data, Russian military support and the real combat experience accumulated by Tehran in recent years.

Washington has data that Russian intelligence satellites also provide information to Iran for precision strikes on key targets, including the "Prince Sultan" airbase in Saudi Arabia, used by US forces.

Just two days before the attack on the base near Riyadh, 14 Russian intelligence aircraft, including the "Kosmos-2573" satellite, flew over the area. The growing cooperation between Beijing, Moscow and Tehran creates serious challenges to the security of US military contingents throughout the region, military analysts believe.