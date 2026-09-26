Fishing vessel catches fire off Kamchatka: Four sailors missing

A fire broke out on the fishing vessel “Triumph“ off the southern coast of Kamchatka. There were 29 people on board. The crew abandoned the vessel and boarded life rafts, while the passing ship “Perseus“ rescued 25 sailors.

Four crew members remain missing. According to TASS, the search operation is being conducted in the area about 30 kilometers east of Cape Khodzhelaiko, near Cape Povorotny. The search includes the ship “Sivuch“, and the rescue ship “Suvorovets“ has also been sent to the scene.

Seven people were injured in the fire. All the injured were transported to the shore. Four of them were admitted to the Kamchatka Regional Hospital. The hospital reported that two were in serious condition, and two others were in moderate condition. The remaining three injured must be transported additionally.

Criminal case opened

The Kamchatka Investigative Department for Transport has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Russia. The investigation is into a possible violation of safety rules in the movement and operation of maritime transport. The causes of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the four sailors are still being clarified.

“Triumph“ is a specialized fishing vessel, used for fishing and owned by the fishing collective farm “Vostok-1“. The search for the sailors continues.

Sources: TASS, AiF Kamchatka, Fontanka