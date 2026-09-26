Colombia extradites FARC rebel leader to US

Colombia has extradited Geovanni Andres Rojas, known as “Spider”, to the United States and accused of leading a breakaway faction linked to the former FARC rebel group. He is suspected of drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy linked to alleged operations in Colombia and Ecuador.

Rojas was handed over to US officials under heavy security at a Colombian national police air base in Bogota. The extradition was announced by three local police sources, cited by Reuters. The information was disseminated by BTA.

The charges against Rojas

According to the US prosecutor's office, Rojas is accused of drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy. He is listed as the head of the "Border Commands" faction of the National Coordinator of the Bolivarian Army. The structure is among several armed groups created by former FARC fighters who have rejected or withdrawn from the 2016 peace agreement with the Colombian government.

The charges against Rojas do not constitute proven guilt. He is due to face US authorities on the charges.

Bogotá's policy shift

The extradition is the first of a senior commander of an illegal armed group under President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office in August. The 49-year-old head of state has abandoned the negotiating strategy of his predecessor, Gustavo Petro, and suspended peace talks with illegal armed groups, including some FARC breakaway factions.

After taking office, De la Espriella launched a military offensive to establish control over remote mountainous and forested areas. Colombian authorities claim that armed groups finance their activities through cocaine trafficking, illegal mining and extortion.

Sources: Reuters, BTA