Russian drones hit Kiev, Sumy and Novgorod-Seversky

Russian attacks with strike drones and guided aerial bombs caused casualties and destruction in Kiev, Kiev region, Sumy and Novgorod-Seversky. In the capital, the air raid lasted for 9 hours and 10 minutes - from 15:46 on September 27 to 00:56 on September 28.

In Kiev, a drone crashed into a 16-story apartment building in the Podolsk district at the level of the seventh floor. Previously, the remains of a drone caused a fire and destroyed an office building. In the Pechersk district, the roof of a warehouse was on fire.

According to data cited by “Ukrainska Pravda“, at least nine people were injured in attacks in different districts of Kiev during the day. In the Solomensky district, a man died, and fires broke out in two non-residential buildings. In the Shevchenkivsky district, three people were injured, including two 16-year-old children. An administrative building, apartment buildings, two kindergartens, two schools, warehouses and communication infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

A strike on a market near Kiev

In Sofievska Borshchagovka, in the Buchansky district, an attack drone fell on the territory of a market. Different initial figures were reported for the number of victims and injured. The Kiev regional prosecutor's office indicated one dead and about 10 injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported two deaths and four injuries, while the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and police later confirmed two deaths and three injuries.

“Four people were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a residential area of the city of Novgorod-Seversky, including two children aged 15 and 17,“ the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Victims and new strikes on Sumy

In Sumy, three guided aerial bombs hit the city. Two women, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed and six people were injured. One of the strikes was near a family and children support center, the building of which was damaged. According to the Sumy regional administration, a 12-year-old child was among the injured, and a 66-year-old man was hospitalized.

Later at night, “Lightning” drones hit two high-rise apartment buildings in Sumy. One woman was injured when they hit the roof of a building in the Kovpakovsky district. Another drone hit the wall of a 10-story apartment building in a residential area, with no new injuries reported.

In Novgorod-Seversky, a Russian drone attacked a residential area at around 7:00 p.m. on September 27. Four people were injured – two adult men and two children. They were taken to hospital. Private homes were damaged or destroyed, and a fire in a 50-square-meter residential building was extinguished by rescuers.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda