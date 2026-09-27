Nine injured in drone attacks on Kiev

Two people were injured when a drone hit an open area in the Dnipro district of Kiev. The injured are receiving medical assistance, the Kiev City Military Administration reports. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of injured in the capital during the day has reached nine.

„A drone strike was recorded in the Dnipro district in an open area. As a result, two people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance“, the Kiev City Military Administration said.

Debris also fell on a two-story non-residential building in the area where the fire broke out. In the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in dry grassy vegetation, and in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on an open area near a shop. In the Podilskyi district, the blast wave broke windows of several residential buildings.

Six hospitalized

Klitschko reported that six of the nine people injured in the attacks during the day were hospitalized. Among them was a child.

The consequences of the strikes were registered in several districts of Kiev. In the night attack in the Solomenskyi district, a man died, and fires broke out in two non-residential buildings. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, three people were injured, including two 16-year-old children.

During the day, an unmanned aerial vehicle hit a four-story administrative building in the Goloseevskyi district. Later, in the Darnytsia district, a device hit a multi-storey building, injuring a woman.

Reports of damage to buildings and facilities

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces had carried out two strikes on a data center in Kiev. According to him, the attacks also damaged a building used as the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador, two kindergartens, two schools, warehouses and communication facilities.

In addition to the reported damage, there were fires and destruction in non-residential buildings, broken windows and damage to administrative and residential buildings in various parts of the Ukrainian capital.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda