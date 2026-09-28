Netanyahu visits Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Israel hits Hamas members

Israel has revoked the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats at the Dutch mission in Ramallah over the Netherlands' ban on imports of products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The decision is up to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and the diplomatic privileges and immunities of the representatives will be terminated after seven days.

The Dutch diplomats must return their diplomatic documents within the specified period. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that after its expiration “the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted to them by the State of Israel will be terminated“. The import ban was announced by the Netherlands in July, and its entry into force led to Israel's retaliatory measure.

Israel reports strikes against Hamas members

Amid diplomatic tensions, the Israeli army announced that it had killed Saher Sakr, a Gaza resident who it claims was involved in the kidnapping of two Israelis in the attack on October 7, 2023. Sakr was killed in an airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. Al-Aqsa Hospital confirmed his death and reported three other injuries.

Hamas officials also confirmed that Sakr was involved in the hostage-taking. The Israeli army said he was also involved in planning new attacks and was neutralized because of the threat he posed, according to the military.

In a separate strike in the northern part of the enclave, the Israeli army and the internal intelligence service “Shin Bet“ reported the killing of a “Hamas“ commander. According to the Israeli side, he was involved in the holding of nine hostages during the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu's meeting with the president of the UAE claimed

A senior Israeli official claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 27, and met with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The information has not been confirmed by Netanyahu's office or the UAE Foreign Ministry.

The alleged visit comes after a report by “Haaretz“ that the UAE president warned Netanyahu about a planned large-scale attack by “Hamas“ about a week and a half before October 7, 2023. Netanyahu denied the claim and threatened the newspaper with legal action.

In the attack on October 7, 2023, “Hamas“ and other armed groups killed about 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 250 people. It marked the beginning of the war in Gaza, and despite the announced ceasefire, Israeli strikes on the enclave continue.

Sources: BTA, Reuters, DPA