AfD leads CDU/CSU by 10 points in Germany

“Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) came out 10 percentage points ahead of the CDU/CSU bloc in the national party poll by INSA. The party scores 29% support, while the conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union is on 19%.

The figures are from a survey conducted between September 21 and 25 among 1,203 people. The maximum statistical error stated is 2.9 percentage points. The survey was published by “Bild am Sonntag“, and the results were cited by RBC.

Social Democrats and “Greens“ with a slight increase

Support for the AfD remains unchanged compared to the previous measurement, while the CDU/CSU loses one percentage point. The German Social Democratic Party (SPD) rises to 14%, and the “Greens“ reach 15% — both parties add one point.

The “Left“ is at 10% after a one-point drop. The Free Democratic Party loses one point and is now at 4%, while Sarah Wagenknecht's Alliance maintains its score of 3%. With these values, the AfD remains the strongest individual political force in the national rating, but the survey does not represent an election result and does not show the distribution of parliamentary seats.

Another loss for the chancellor's party

The new survey comes after a tough result for the CDU in the elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on September 20. According to the final data, the AfD is first with 38.2%, ahead of the SPD with 35.5%. The CDU received 4.9% and did not pass the five-percent threshold for the local parliament.

The AfD improves its result compared to the 2021 elections by 21.5 percentage points and wins 18 additional seats in the 71-seat state parliament. Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the CDU's performance a "disaster," the Associated Press reported.

Earlier in September, the AfD also won elections in Saxony-Anhalt, where the CDU also recorded its weakest result in the state. The two votes increased pressure on the conservative bloc's leadership and sparked speculation about Merz's political future. There has been no official decision yet on a change of chancellor or CDU leadership.

Sources: RBC, Bild am Sonntag, Tagesschau