Protest in Skopje over the convictions of former KLA commanders

A protest march against the convictions of four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was held in Skopje. The demonstration started from “Skenderbeg“ Square, and Ali Ahmeti, chairman of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), also participated in it.

The organizers called on citizens, veterans, families of the deceased, disabled war veterans, former political prisoners, students, teachers, intellectuals and representatives of Albanian political parties to participate in the march. The appeal was made through an organizing committee on social media.

Parties divided in their assessments

Albanian political parties in North Macedonia reacted sharply against the decisions of the Special Court for Kosovo in The Hague. VLEN, which is part of the ruling majority, said that its position towards the KLA remains unchanged and described its struggle as “just and liberating“.

At the same time, VLEN accused DUI of using the sensitive topic for political purposes. According to the party, the march was an event organized by DUI, which was presented as non-partisan.

The four received a total of 81 years in prison

On September 16, the Special Court for Kosovo handed down verdicts against Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi on charges of war crimes committed during the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Jakup Krasniqi were sentenced to 25 years in prison each. Kadri Veseli received 18 years, and Rexhep Selimi - 13 years. Thus, the total length of the sentences reached 81 years in prison.

The defense of the four officially opened a procedure to appeal the verdicts. The further development of the case depends on the course of the appeal proceedings.

Sources: BTA