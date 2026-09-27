Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's knowledge of Russian after his sharp remark about a possible trip to Moscow. “It's good that Mr. Zelensky remembers the original Russian language“, said Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti.

On September 24, journalists asked Zelensky when he would visit the Russian capital. In his response, he said “on a rocket“ and added an obscene remark. The question was asked within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Disagreement over negotiations

In New York, US President Donald Trump called on Zelensky to reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed hope that an agreement would be concluded by winter. According to Bloomberg, Zelensky rejected the offer to travel to Moscow for negotiations, as the issue of such a visit upset him.

Earlier, Peskov said that in the event of Zelensky's possible visit to Moscow, the necessary security guarantees could be provided. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that a meeting between the two presidents would be premature without preliminary work and that there are currently no prerequisites for negotiations at the presidential level.

Zelensky's remark has already been criticized by deputies in the State Duma. There has been no publicly announced date for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru, RIA Novosti, Bloomberg