Zelensky: Moscow is buying time for war with fake diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of using false diplomatic signals to buy time for war while continuing to strike Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky condemned the latest Russian attacks and said they showed a lack of real steps towards de-escalation. According to him, attacks on kindergartens, schools and residential buildings would be defined as terrorism anywhere in the world.

“This is a pure and simple attempt to break people and cause as much harm to society as possible“, said the Ukrainian president.

The residence of the Saudi ambassador was also damaged

The residence of the Saudi ambassador in Kiev was also damaged in the latest Russian attacks. Zelensky stressed that the attacks do not pursue military objectives, but are aimed at the population and public infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of misleading the international community with false signals of peace in order to avoid severe sanctions or other reactions from the West.

“Russia knows how to send such encouraging diplomatic signals that the world simply wants to hear. "It knows how to send such signals to delay serious steps from the world in response to the war," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, Ukraine expects effective solutions from the international community and stronger pressure from its partners. The goal is for Moscow to understand that manipulative diplomacy will not allow it to continue buying time for war and terror.

Two killed in strike on market near Kiev

Meanwhile, a market in the Kiev region was set on fire in an attack by Russian drones. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office reported that two people were killed in the attack, Reuters reported.

Zelensky said such strikes were proof that Moscow was not preparing for real steps towards peace. According to him, international pressure must be strong enough to lead to concrete actions, not just diplomatic messages.

Sources: BTA, Reuters