Tehran warns it is ready for war

The statement of US President Donald Trump, who said over the weekend that he rejected Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, is a leading topic for the world media.

Great Britain:

"Tehran warned it is ready for war "on Judgment Day" after Trump rejected the roadmap to end the conflict," reads the headline of the British newspaper "Independent".

Trump publicly rejected the seven-day plan proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is believed to have ordered renewed strikes after the November midterm elections.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for a "Doomsday war" with the United States, but left open the possibility of diplomacy. "If you ask us, there is no reason to return to diplomacy, but I am still trying to conduct diplomacy because I believe we should not miss any opportunity for peace," he added.

"We are ready to negotiate just as much as we are ready to face any challenge. We remain firm against any aggression against us, even if it comes to war "on the Day of Judgment", he added.

Donald Trump publicly rejected an Iranian proposal to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities, saying the US was "winning decisively".

However, Iranian officials have responded that the only solution is diplomacy, amid media reports that Trump plans to resume hostilities after the November domestic elections.

"Our conditions are clear and any step towards resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz depends on the fulfillment of these conditions," Araghchi wrote on social media.

"Only a solution reached through negotiations can get them out of this impasse."

Araghchi presented seven-day plan of American negotiators on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the British edition recalls.

The Trump administration's permanent representative to the UN Mike Walz said that Iran had not been negotiating in good faith, writes the British newspaper "The Guardian". The US has rejected the Iranian proposal to end the ongoing war because the Iranian negotiators "wanted everything upfront", the American diplomat explained.

Repeating Donald Trump's comments from Saturday, the US ambassador to the UN Mike Walz said yesterday in a CNN broadcast that Iran had requested relief from "billions and billions of dollars in sanctions that are about to come into effect" as part of the economic blockade against the country.

The goal of this blockade is to pressure Iran to stop its attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They wanted everything up front in exchange for a promise that they would talk later," Walz stressed. "The president is just not convinced that the Iranians are acting in good faith and that we are really going to negotiate to end their nuclear program," he added.

In a statement to "Axios" yesterday, Trump said that he expects new talks with Iran next week.

"They want to make a deal, but it's not the deal that I want to make," the words of the US president are. "This is something that we might have agreed to a year ago. They overestimated their positions."

Earlier, Mike Walz cited as an example the failed US-Iranian memorandum of understanding signed in Pakistan in June, which provided for a 14-point framework agreement to achieve peace through negotiations. According to him, Iran "immediately violated the agreement by attacking international shipping in violation of international law, and 146 countries joined us in condemning these attacks".

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened US warships in the Indian Ocean and warned that Iran would expand the range of its strikes against US targets if US President Donald Trump resumed military attacks, the British newspaper "Telegraph" writes.

Tehran said that if the US side resumed military action, it was ready to strike American targets located further from its borders. Meanwhile, Iranian diplomats say they favor a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

USA:

Peace mediators are pressuring Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program in order to resume ceasefire talks with the United States after President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's offer of a truce. The aim is to prevent the conflict from escalating into a full-scale war, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Diplomats describe their efforts as an attempt to revive talks that have little chance of success. According to participants in the mediation contacts, Iran is trying to satisfy Trump on the issue he considers most important.

The US president is trying to put his original military goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons at the center of the conflict and steer the talks away from the issue of restoring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week, Trump said he was considering whether to "destroy" the Iranian government to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

American and Iranian officials said on Sunday they still see a possibility of reaching a negotiated solution to the war with Iran, even though President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer. But the hostile statements from both sides highlight the difficulties of reaching a negotiated end to the war, notes the Washington Post.

"If they are really serious about reaching an agreement to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, now is the opportunity", Araghchi said.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Walz, for his part, told NBC that the latest Iranian proposal was "a cynical attempt to put something on the table that they knew was unacceptable".

According to him, it included demands that the US lift sanctions on Iran, release frozen Iranian assets and end the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

"Ultimately, of course, this has to end with some kind of agreement. But he will keep all options on the table to get there," Walz stressed, referring to the US president.

Araghchi had indicated that Tehran's proposal was similar to the memorandum of understanding that the two sides reached in June.

Both Araghchi and Walz accused the other side of participating in negotiations only to violate the agreements reached later.

Portugal:

Iran condemned the humanitarian consequences of US sanctions before the UN, and the Iranian armed forces said they would punish Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu even after the war ends and they cease to hold official positions, the Portuguese newspaper "Jornal de Negocios" wrote. The punishment will happen "sooner or later", the Iranian armed forces promise.

Iran's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva has sent a legal document to various mechanisms of the human rights organization on the consequences of the banking and financial restrictions, secondary and extraterritorial sanctions, as well as restrictions on air and sea transport imposed by Washington. According to Tehran, these measures do not only affect economic relations between the countries, but also have a direct impact on the population due to restrictions applied by banks, transport companies, educational institutions and other economic entities in third countries.

According to the document, the sanctions make it difficult for Iranian citizens to access food, medicine and medical equipment, education, financial services and air transport, as well as other basic needs, the publication notes.