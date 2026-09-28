National Rally will have its own group in the French Senate for the first time

The French party “National Rally“ (RN) will be able to create a parliamentary group in the Senate for the first time after the elections for the partial renewal of the upper house. Together with its allies from Eric Ciotti's “Union of the Right for the Republic“ (UDR), the formation has the necessary number of senators to form a group, Fokus reports.

The vote on September 27 renewed 178 out of a total of 348 seats in the Senate. According to French media, the RN and UDR can count on at least 14 seats, which exceeds the threshold required for a parliamentary group.

RN leader Jordan Bardella confirmed the intention to form a joint group with the UDR and thanked the candidates and local representatives who took part in the elections. He said that the new senators would represent the interests of the regions, rural areas and mayors before the national institutions.

Marine Le Pen described the result as an “important step“ for the party. According to her, the representation in the Senate shows the expansion of the RN's presence in different parts of France. She also said that the newly elected senators will have a role in the upcoming presidential campaign in 2027.

RN won seats in several departments, including in the south of the country. In Bouches-du-Rhône, the party won two of the eight seats, and representatives of the formation were also elected in Var, Gard and Saint-Maritime.

Among the new senators is the vice-president of the RN, Edwige Diaz, elected in the Gironde department.

The change comes against the backdrop of the preservation of the majority of the traditional right in the Senate. According to “Le Monde“ The “Republicans“ remain the largest political force with 123 senators, while the centrists have 72 seats.

The creation of a group of the RN and the UDR will give the two formations a more structured parliamentary presence in the Senate and will be one of the political factors before the presidential elections in France in 2027.