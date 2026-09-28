Of his own free will! The Hungarian Parliament lifted the immunity of Prime Minister Peter Magyar

The Hungarian Parliament lifted the immunity of Prime Minister Peter Magyar at a special session today, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported, quoted by BTA.

"For" the lifting of the prime minister's immunity was voted by 139 deputies, with no votes "against" or "abstained".

Magyar himself asked the deputies to lift his immunity, saying that he takes responsibility for all his actions.

The prosecutor's office requested the prime minister's immunity on Tuesday after reopening an investigation against him.

The investigation is related to an incident in June 2024, when Magyar allegedly took the phone of a man who was filming him in a club in Budapest and deliberately threw it into the Danube. According to the prosecutor's office, Magyar's actions can be qualified as theft.

In a video posted on the social network "Facebook" on Tuesday, Magyar asked the parliament to immediately lift his immunity.

Magyar is both prime minister and a member of parliament and has parliamentary immunity. He said he was ready to cooperate with investigators and that there was no cause for concern.

According to Magyar, the phone episode was a provocation orchestrated by the previous Hungarian government.