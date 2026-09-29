Trump Denies Axios Report on Iran Deal

Donald Trump has denied an Axios report that the US is ready to ease sanctions on Iran and release some of the frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concrete steps on Tehran’s nuclear program.

The report was written by journalist Barak Ravid and cites US officials. It claims that any economic concessions can only be granted if Iran makes measurable progress on the nuclear issue.

The report comes amid attempts by Qatari and Pakistani mediators to resume talks between Washington and Tehran. The mediators discussed a possible agreement with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York.

Trump demands article be taken down

The US president reacted on the social network Truth Social. He said that Axios had published false information and demanded that the material be withdrawn.

„Axios just published a story saying that „Trump“ had offered to ease sanctions and freeze funds to Iran. That is not true. I did not offer them ANYTHING!“, Trump wrote.

In the same post, the president called the article „a hoax“ and accused the media of using it because of the so-called „Trump's mental problem“. Trump demanded that the article be deleted “immediately“.

Axios left the post active

Axios added the president's response to the article, but did not withdraw it. The original article stated that any easing of sanctions and the release of frozen funds would be tied to specific nuclear commitments by Iran.

The US side continues to maintain pressure through sanctions and economic measures. A US official has stated that Washington's position is strengthening as pressure on Iran continues.

Trump himself told Axios a day earlier that he expects new talks with Iran this week. However, the two sides remain far apart on key issues, including the timeline and which side should take the first step.

There has been no announcement yet of an agreement between Washington and Tehran. The public dispute between Trump and Axios has developed precisely at a time when mediators are trying to bring the two sides back to negotiations.

Sources: Focus, Axios