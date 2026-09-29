Explosions and fires in Kiev after ballistic threat

A series of explosions shook Kiev on the night of September 29, after an air alert was declared in the capital and a number of districts due to a ballistic weapon threat. The Ukrainian Air Force warned: „Threat of use of ballistic weapons from Kursk“.

At 1:21 a.m., ballistic missiles were reported to be fired at Kiev. Explosions were heard in the capital, and the Kiev City Military Administration reported falling debris in the Solomensky district. According to initial reports, they fell in an open area, and information about the damage and casualties was being specified.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris also fell in the yard of a residential building in the area, without a fire. He also indicated that an administrative building of an infrastructure facility was affected, also without a fire.

Fires in two districts of the capital

A fire broke out in a three-story non-residential building in the Pechersk district. After 5:00 a.m., the Kiev City Military Administration specified that the building was damaged.

At 2:05 a.m., Klitschko also reported a hit and a fire in one of the buildings of an educational institution in the Solomensky district. “Emergency services are heading to the scene“, the mayor said.

After 2:00 a.m., the missile threat in Kiev was replaced by a threat from drones. At around 2:45 a.m., explosions were heard again in the capital, and at around 4:40 a.m., new explosions were recorded amid a warning of jet drones.

At the time of publication, there were no confirmed reports of casualties in the night attack itself. Before it, since the beginning of September 28, 26 people had been injured and two killed in Russian attacks in Kiev.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda