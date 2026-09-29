Politico: Putin tests NATO off Svalbard

Svalbard is becoming one of the most sensitive places on NATO's northern flank after Russia was suspected of preparing an operation against underwater infrastructure near the Arctic archipelago. According to two Western officials quoted by Reuters, in the spring of 2026, British, Norwegian and American forces monitored Russian submarines that were preparing to test technology for damaging underwater cables.

The operation was linked to Russia's Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research, known by its Russian abbreviation GUGI. According to officials, the Russian forces used specialized vessels and prepared a simulation of an operation against critical infrastructure without leaving easily traceable traces. There is no evidence that a cable was damaged during the operation. British and Norwegian forces said in April that they had detected Russian activity around underwater infrastructure in northern waters.

A special status archipelago

Svalbard is a Norwegian territory located more than 900 kilometers from the Norwegian mainland. Its status is determined by a 1920 treaty, in which the treaty states recognized Oslo's sovereignty but received equal rights for certain economic activities. The document prohibits the construction of naval bases and fortifications and the use of the archipelago for military purposes.

Russia maintains the settlement of Barentsburg and has a long-standing economic presence on the islands. For decades, Svalbard was a symbol of Norway's "High North, Low Tension" policy, based on cooperation between Arctic states. However, relations have deteriorated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian activities in the archipelago, including activities by youth organizations with indirect ties to the navy, announced missile exercises near the islands, and annual parades with military insignia, have drawn criticism from Norway. The Norwegian intelligence service has warned that the Kremlin is seeking to expand the scope of Russian actions in Svalbard. A separate threat assessment for 2026 also warns of increased interest by Russian services in infrastructure along the Norwegian coast.

Norway strengthens its northern flank

Oslo is accelerating preparations to protect maritime communications and critical infrastructure. Norway plans to acquire at least five Type 26 frigates from Britain, primarily designed for anti-submarine warfare, as well as six Type 212CD submarines under a joint program with Germany.

The country is deepening its military cooperation with Britain and Germany, and joint exercises were held around Jan Mayen Island in September. NATO has so far made no public announcements about any permanent naval or air presence around Svalbard.

„The Russian leadership is highly unpredictable and increasingly risk-averse. "I wouldn't rule out any scenario when it comes to the Kremlin's willingness to confront NATO," Kari Aga Micklebost, a professor of Russian history and an expert on Svalbard at the Arctic University of Norway, told Politico.

The most dangerous scenario, she said, would be for Moscow to decide to test the alliance's cohesion, counting on the United States to waver. Meanwhile, local authorities on Svalbard are investing in critical infrastructure and maintaining an evacuation plan, while Norway and its allies are increasing surveillance in the area.

Sources: Focus, Politico, Reuters