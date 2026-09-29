Vaddeful will discuss support for Ukraine and relations with Russia with the Slovak government

German Foreign Minister Johann Vaddeful will hold talks with the Slovak government during his visit to Bratislava, DPA reported, BTA reports.

Vaddeful will meet with Prime Minister Robert Fico, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and other representatives of the Slovak authorities. Among the main topics will be relations with Russia, support for Ukraine and the commitments arising from Slovakia's membership in the European Union and NATO.

Fico's government has repeatedly expressed criticism of EU sanctions against Moscow and takes a different position towards Russia compared to a number of other EU and NATO member states.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry indicated that Berlin wants to discuss Slovakia's responsibilities as a member of the two organizations, including with regard to the war in Ukraine.

After Bratislava, Vaddeful will travel to Strasbourg. There he will make a statement before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and hold meetings with representatives of the organization.

Germany is among the largest bilateral donors to the Council of Europe. According to the German Foreign Ministry, Vaddeful will confirm Berlin's commitment to the protection of human rights, the rule of law and democratic principles.