Israel has killed the head of the military wing of "Hamas"

An Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday killed Izzedine al-Baq, the head of the military wing of the radical Palestinian group "Hamas", Reuters reported, citing Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Katz, as well as Palestinian sources.

Netanyahu and Katz said the Israeli army had attacked and killed Beq, who they said had been planning attacks and recruiting fighters.

"Hamas" issued a statement confirming Beq's death in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the "Nasr" neighborhood of Gaza City at dawn. Health workers said another person died from his wounds after the attack.

Israel, which says Hamas is rearming and carrying out attacks in violation of an October ceasefire agreement, has stepped up its strikes against the group in recent weeks, Reuters reported.

The Israeli military said it had killed at least 20 Hamas members this month, including senior commanders who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks or held Israeli hostages.

"Hamas" denies accusations it is trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

A U.S.-brokered deal reached last year provides for the reconstruction of Gaza. Progress on this issue, however, has been minimal, as negotiators have been unable to agree on the terms under which Hamas would disarm and Israel would withdraw its troops. Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in the territory.

According to health authorities in the enclave, at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect, and the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

The Palestinian Authority says more than 73,000 people have been killed in Israel's operation against Gaza, which began after Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel.