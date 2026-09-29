Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief

US President Donald Trump has denied offering Iran sanctions relief or the release of frozen funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear program. He dismissed reports by Axios and CNN that Washington is ready for such steps if Tehran makes “concrete progress“, News.bg reports.

“That is not true. I have not offered them ANYTHING”, Trump wrote on Truth Social. Axios and CNN cited unnamed US officials as saying that sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets could be part of a possible final agreement.

Trump has made preventing Iran from developing a nuclear program for military purposes one of Washington's top priorities in the conflict. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and insists on its right to develop a nuclear program for peaceful purposes.

Tehran says it is ready to negotiate

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told CBS that his country is ready to talk to the United States about its nuclear program and other contentious issues. However, he stressed that Tehran will not accept pressure or coercion.

“Iran is not looking for war, but it will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks,“ Pezeshkian said. He reiterated Tehran's position that Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons.

In parallel, US and Iranian representatives continue separate talks through mediators in an attempt to find a way out of the conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the dispute can only be resolved through diplomacy.

The dispute over the Strait of Hormuz continues

The basis of the latest diplomatic efforts remains the Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran presented a plan that envisages a seven-day period until the restoration of shipping, if certain conditions are met by the US side.

Trump said that he rejected the proposal, describing it as unacceptable. However, Iran indicated that it still expects the official US position to be conveyed through the mediators.

The discrepancy between the public positions of the two countries shows that despite the ongoing mediation contacts, the main issues remain unresolved. Washington is pushing for commitments from Tehran on its nuclear program, while Iran is emphasizing an end to hostilities, sanctions and restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil reacts to uncertainty

The ongoing tensions are also affecting energy markets. Oil prices rose again amid uncertainty about the negotiations and the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to data cited in the latest market reports, Brent futures reached around $106.8 per barrel, while US WTI was trading around $93.9. Markets are mainly monitoring the prospects for a diplomatic agreement and the possible restoration of normal traffic through the strategic waterway.