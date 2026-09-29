American media asked a federal judge to preserve their access to the White House

American media CNN, MS NOW and "Politico" (Politico) asked a federal judge yesterday to issue a court order to preserve their access to the White House while they challenge US President Donald Trump's decision to ban them from access because of information he disapproves of, Reuters reported.

The media asked the judge hearing their case in federal court in Washington to issue a preliminary injunction to block Trump's decision until a final ruling in the case.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly has already issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the bans after determining that they likely violate the media's right to fair legal treatment.

Despite the court order, CNN reported on Friday that it was not allowed to travel with Trump on the presidential plane “Air Force One“ (Air Force One) during his trip to Tennessee over the weekend.

The plaintiffs' filings cited the case as evidence that "the White House continues to enforce the ban in an unpredictable and inconsistent manner."

The court order that preserves media access to the White House expires on October 8.

In their lawsuit dated September 21, the media said that Trump's bans constituted illegal discrimination based on the views expressed in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

The Justice Department said that Trump legally banned the media from accessing the White House after determining that their publications threatened national security by revealing classified information.

In a social media post dated September 18, Trump said that he was banning the of the media, accusing them of "publishing FAKE NEWS" and saying that they "should not be allowed to write or report FAKES and LIES all the time".

During his second term, Trump has frequently clashed with the media and has personally filed defamation lawsuits against outlets including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and the BBC.

The Trump administration has until Friday to respond to the media's request, which was filed yesterday, CNN said in a statement.