Poland received another 35 American Abrams tanks

Poland received a new batch of 35 American M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams battle tanks, bringing the number of delivered vehicles of the latest modification to 217 out of a total of 250. This was announced by the Polish Minister of National Defense, Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamiś, reports News.bg.

The tanks are manufactured by the American General Dynamics Land Systems. There are still 33 vehicles left until the contract is completed, with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

After the order is completed, the Polish armed forces will have a total of 366 Abrams - 250 new M1A2 SEPv3 and 116 older M1A1.

The older vehicles were purchased from the United States as an accelerated measure to replenish Poland's armored capabilities after large-scale deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine. Warsaw provided Kiev with hundreds of Soviet-type tanks, including T-72s and modernized PT-91 Twardys, as well as German Leopard 2s.

Abrams and K2 in large-scale rearmament

The deliveries of the American tanks are part of a large-scale modernization program for the Polish army. In parallel with the Abrams, Poland is also acquiring the South Korean K2, planning to localize part of their future production and maintenance in the country.

Negotiations between the Polish PGZ and the South Korean Hyundai Rotem on the transfer of technology, however, are encountering difficulties.

The M1A2 SEPv3 is among the most advanced serial versions of the Abrams. The tanks are armed with a 120 mm M256 smoothbore gun and have upgraded fire control, surveillance and thermal imaging systems.

The vehicle can also be equipped with a remotely controlled CROWS combat module with a 12.7 mm machine gun. Among the key improvements is the auxiliary power plant, which allows electronic systems to operate without the main 1,500-horsepower AGT1500 gas turbine engine being constantly turned on.

The Abrams has been in service with the US Army since the early 1980s, and its first widespread combat use was during Operation Desert Storm against Iraq in 1991.

With the completion of this delivery, Poland will significantly increase the number of the latest Abrams in its fleet, while at the same time continuing the construction of a mixed fleet of American and South Korean main battle tanks.