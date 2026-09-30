Russian ballistic missiles hit Kiev, two injured

Two people were injured in a new Russian ballistic attack on Kiev on the night of September 30. The strike set off fires in a private residential area, a warehouse and a shop, the Ukrainian Air Force, the Kiev City Military Administration and the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

The ballistic weapons threat signal was issued at 2:44 a.m. A little later, an air alert was declared in Kiev and several districts, and the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of ballistic missiles towards the capital.

Fires in three districts of the capital

Initially, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a fire in the private residential sector in the Svyatoshinsky district. Emergency services were sent to the scene. The Kiev City Military Administration added that a warehouse building in the Holosiivskyi district was on fire.

A fire was registered in a shop in the Obolonsky district. The extent of the damage and the causes of the individual fires are being clarified by emergency teams.

At 3:51 a.m., the Kiev City Military Administration reported an injured woman. Shortly afterwards, Klitschko specified that there were now two injured, with one injured person hospitalized.

„Currently, two people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. One injured woman has been hospitalized by medics,“ said Vitali Klitschko.

The night attack followed another Russian air operation against Kiev. The previous night, the capital was also on alert due to the threat of ballistic missiles, with explosions, fires and damage reported in several areas.

According to the latest information published by the Ukrainian authorities, there are no reports of deaths in the September 30 strike. Rescue and emergency services continue to work at the sites of the fires, and the final extent of the material damage is yet to be established.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda