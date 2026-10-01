Red code for bad weather declared for the Greek island of Crete

A red code for bad weather has been declared for the Greek island of Crete, reports the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Proto Thema".

The deterioration of weather conditions began on Wednesday. Heavy rains and storms are expected from today. The unstable weather will persist until Sunday.

All government services are ready to respond due to the possibility of flooding in areas of the island of Crete.

According to the weather forecast, northeasterly winds with a force of 8 to 9 degrees on the Beaufort scale are expected in the Aegean Sea region today.