Slavcho Blagoev Megerov is the person detained for the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov. The 51-year-old man is alleged to be connected to robberies and was from the close circle of Hristoforos Amanatidis - Taki. According to the investigative website BIRD.BG, he was hiding in Dubai in the likeness of the popular underworld figure.

Arrest in Sofia and background

The owner of the large transport company PIMK, operating with thousands of TIRs, as well as the football club “Botev“ - Plovdiv, was shot with two bullets at around 01:00 on September 30, 2026. The perpetrator was detained a few hours later near a metropolitan hotel after a large-scale specialized operation. According to information from the investigation, the suspect is a former employee of one of the companies of the murdered entrepreneur. Rapid coordination between the Ministry of Interior - Plovdiv and the metropolitan police teams led to the arrest of Megerov, who has an extensive criminal past, including a conviction for murder in the 1990s and armed robbery.

Network of corporate holdings

According to the BIRD document, Megerov has registered holdings in a number of commercial companies. The civil intelligence system tracks his connections with several companies. He is listed in the ownership or management of the company "METAL - 2006" EOOD. In addition, the data connects him to the company "VV GREEN PROPERTY" Ltd.

The database also shows his direct or indirect participation in the company "V EM RESIDENCE", as well as in "Dragalevtsi Plan Invest". The financial and business contacts of the detainee are yet to be thoroughly analyzed by the investigating authorities within the framework of the initiated pre-trial proceedings for intentional murder.