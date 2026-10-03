Pentagon creates Office of Religious Affairs

The Pentagon is creating an Office of Religious Affairs, which will report directly to the head of the US military department, Pete Hegseth. He announced the initiative during a speech to military personnel at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.

“Today, at my direction, I am creating the Office of Religious Affairs“, said Hegseth. According to the US military, the new structure should strengthen the moral, ethical and spiritual readiness of military personnel. Specific data on the head, number and deadlines for its establishment were not announced.

The initiative has sparked criticism

The creation of the office is another step by Hegseth to increase the role of religion in the Pentagon. He has organized Christian services for department employees and spoken publicly about religious aspects of military service.

„The Washington Post“ reported that religious and legal experts criticized the initiative, which they said could give Christianity a privileged position in the formulation of military policy. At the same time, the Pentagon presents the measure as a way to support religious services and the spiritual needs of service members.

In June, the Pentagon reduced the list of religions it recognizes from more than 211 to 31. It remains agnostics, Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs and various Christian denominations, including Baptists, Catholics, Lutherans and Methodists.

Sources: Washington Post