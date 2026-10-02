The arrested man has been charged with the murder of Iliyan Filipov

The prosecutor's office in Plovdiv has charged 51-year-old Slavcho Megerov with the murder of the businessman and president of PFC “Botev“ Plovdiv Iliyan Filipov. Megerov was detained in Sofia, and on October 1 he was escorted to Plovdiv under heavy police guard. Procedural and investigative actions were carried out with him.

According to the prosecutor's office, the motive for the crime is personal and is related to unresolved financial relations between the two. Supervising prosecutor Dimitar Molev stated: “The motive is personal, arising from financial, unresolved relations between the two.“ According to him, Filipov and Megerov had known each other for a long time, had close and working relationships, and subsequently a conflict arose between them.

The police report that they have reached the detainee after numerous actions to quickly collect and analyze information. The Director of the ODMVR - Plovdiv Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov pointed out that traces were collected from the crime scene, which already have the quality of evidentiary material and have helped to identify the accused.

“There are sufficiently substantiated assumptions that this is the physical perpetrator of the crime“, said Kostadinov, specifying that the investigation is ongoing. The claim is the police's and does not represent a legally binding judicial finding.

So far, the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior have not announced whether the weapon of the crime has been found. The exact location of the murder was not specified.

The prosecution is expected to file a request with the court over the weekend for a permanent measure of "detention in custody" for Slavcho Megerov. Until then, he remains a defendant, and his guilt can only be established with a final court verdict.

Sources: BNT