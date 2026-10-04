Bouquet Fire near Los Angeles Grows to 800 acres

The Bouquet Fire in Los Angeles County has grown to about 800 acres and has prompted evacuation orders and warnings in the Santa Clarita area. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road.

The California Fire Department initially estimated the area affected at 20 acres. Within hours, the fire had grown to 709 acres, or roughly 600 acres, and later estimates put it at 843 acres, or about 800 acres. The fire was out of control.

The flames spread quickly and threatened nearby buildings and power lines. Firefighters worked both on the ground and from the air as authorities expanded the restricted areas due to the danger to the public.

Evacuation orders issued

Los Angeles County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas LAC-E018, LAC-E030 and LAC-E031. Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas LAC-E016, LAC-E017, LAC-E019, LAC-E020, LAC-E021 and LAC-E029.

An evacuation order is a statement that authorities have deemed an area to be immediately life-threatening. The county's guidelines state: “Evacuate Immediately“. Residents should be prepared to evacuate upon warning, with those who need more time or those with pets or livestock urged to evacuate early.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation. The fire started around 3 p.m. local time on October 3, and its subsequent growth has led to rapid changes in official estimates of area and evacuation measures.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, NBC Los Angeles, ABC7 Los Angeles