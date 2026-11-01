Stanimor Stoilov rejoices after the great success over Fenerbahce: "When we are together, we can overcome anything"

Göztepe head coach Stanimir Stoilov was extremely pleased with the performance of his players in the 2:1 victory over Fenerbahce in the Turkish championship. The Bulgarian specialist described the match as difficult and contested, but emphasized that his team deserved the valuable three points with its stronger play after the break.

After the match, Murray noted that both teams were looking for attacking football, which made the match interesting for the spectators. He admitted that in the first half his team was too cautious and failed to realize the created chances, while the opponent took advantage of their chance.

Stoilov was particularly pleased with the reaction of Göztepe after the break. According to him, his players took the initiative, created more dangers in front of the opponent's goal and managed to materialize their opportunities.

„This is an extremely valuable victory, which we are very happy about. In such matches, both teams have their chances, but success goes to the one who uses them better“, commented the Bulgarian coach.

He also paid attention to the development of the young players in the squad, who were given the opportunity to perform and gained additional confidence. The main task for Göztepe remains the gradual improvement of the game and the imposition of the style that the coaching staff strives for.

Stoilov did not fail to comment on the situation in Fenerbahçe. The Bulgarian admitted that the giant is going through a difficult period, but stressed that it has enough quality to return to the fight for its goals.

In conclusion, Murray called on the players and supporters of Göztepe to maintain their unity and not to be dizzy with success. He reminded that the team must immediately turn its attention to the next challenges.

„I congratulate the entire Göztepe family for this valuable victory. I have always said that when we are together, we can overcome anything. Together we win and together we lose. We must maintain this unity“, said Stoilov.