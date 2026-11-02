Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he is not afraid of speculation about his possible arrest. According to him, the new Serbian government has no serious grounds for such a step.

In an interview with TV „Pink“, quoted by En1, Vucic said that the authorities would have difficulty finding a legal basis for his detention.

„They don't know what to do with me, it's very difficult, almost impossible to find a serious reason“, Vucic said.

He rejected allegations that he signed documents for payment, and described the talk of a possible arrest as an attempt to intimidate him. According to him, such statements show the attitude towards political opponents, and not towards a person who held the post of president.

Vučić defended the pardon decisions

Vučić also commented on the pardons issued during his presidential term. He said that most of those pardoned were unknown to the general public, and among the more famous names there were only two or three.

Among those mentioned was the activist from Novi Sad, Mila Pajic.

„I have nothing to hide or not to hide, this was my legal authority as the president of the republic“, Vucic said.

According to him, the new Serbian government cannot overturn these decisions.

Statement after the arrest of a police chief

Vucic's comments come after the arrest of the head of the Serbian criminal police, Marko Kricak. He was detained on November 1 by order of the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade on suspicion of abuse of office.

Vucic has previously publicly praised Kricak. The arrest of the police chief has fueled speculation about possible actions against representatives of the previous government, but in his statement the former president did not mention a specific investigation or official accusation against himself.

Sources: bta.bg, n1info.rs