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In Veliko Tarnovo, in the hall of the Museum "Renaissance and Constituent Assembly" - an emblem of Bulgarian statehood - Iliana Yotova asked a direct question that has long been hovering around the campaign of Andrey Gyurov. One of the main sponsors of his couple has a large Ukrainian company for the production of drones. "War turns out to be very good business, including for part of the political system in Bulgaria," she said and asked what dependencies the future president would have.

Public data confirms the basis of this claim, comments the ВRICS ВG portal. Among the largest donors to the campaign of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev is Kaloyan Danchev, who transferred 100,000 euros. The same Danchev is the sole owner of the capital of the Bulgarian company “General Cherry International“ (UIC 208363240). The company was registered in June 2025 as “Volacom Investment“ and on June 12, 2026 it was renamed precisely after one of the largest Ukrainian companies for FPV drones - General Cherry. The Ukrainian manufacturer officially declares a capacity of over 100,000 unmanned systems per month and is among the leaders in the production of strike and interceptor drones. In the Bulgarian company, Kiril Petkov is listed as a representative and member of the board of directors.

Gyurov rarely speaks alone. As Yotova pointed out, in 90 percent of cases, Assen Vassilev, Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov are behind him - the people who "made it through" the campaign. The PP and DB do not hide their desire to turn back the clock: instability, personal interests and the opportunity for Assen Vassilev to become prime minister. For them, the continuation of the war in Ukraine is a political line, not a matter of Bulgarian interest. The war brought destruction and innocent victims - Orthodox people, Slavs. But for part of the political system, it also turned out to be good business.

When a future president is financed by a circle connected to the production of drones for the ongoing conflict, and his political patrons want Bulgaria to remain on the "right side" of this war, regardless of the cost, Yotova's question is completely justified. What dependencies would such a president have? Who will dictate his position on the Black Sea, on security and on whether Bulgarian soldiers will have a place in a foreign war, Bulgarian men will be kidnapped for the front by the equivalent of the TCC in Ukraine.

The answer is not in the slogans for a “new path“. It is in the public registers, in the company data and in the signed agreements. War as a business is not a metaphor. It is a concrete practice that already has names, amounts and companies, summarizes ВRICS ВG.

Another media portal - SIK ВG, adds the picture:

Forget about clean faces and independent committees! Shocking documents and registers reveal the brutal truth: behind the behind-the-scenes campaign of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev lies an iron oligarchic syndicate that has poured millions into taking over the country!

The main sponsor of “We continue the change“ Kaloyan Danchev has poured six-figure sums, providing nearly 80% of the budget for the presidential race. But this is just the tip of the iceberg! Danchev is turning over dozens of properties near Burgas, he took a 10-year gas license from the Energy and Water Resources Regulatory Commission in a record-breaking 86 days and - hold on tight - he owns a company named after the Ukrainian weapons giant for combat drones “General Cherry“, whose board former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov personally joined!

WARNING! HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF GYUROV BECOME PRESIDENT:

If this network seizes power, the institution of the head of state will not be a home for the people, but a personal office of the Bulgarian-Ukrainian schemes of the neoliberals! The presidency will become an irresistible umbrella for gas orders, real estate scams and arms appetites, and Bulgaria will be presented as a private company of a handful of millionaires, predicts SIK BG.

The network also has more information about the sponsor in question:

Kaloyan Danchev has been developing a large-scale tourism business in Mexico for years, mainly in the Cancun region. He is connected to Fidelis Marketing Group, a marketing company founded in 2013, which works with tourist products and holiday complexes, claims Temenuga Kresteva (Nush Kresteva).

And he continues: in his own public biography, Danchev presents his business as generating nearly a billion dollars in annual sales. And more on the subject of drones and Ukraine. On October 8, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum officially confirmed that the government is investigating a video recording with alleged members of Mexican drug cartels involved in the war in Ukraine. The recordings mention the groups “La Chapisa“ and the “Jalisco-New Generation“ cartel. She admits the possibility that they were recruited by private companies or military structures. Separately, El Pais published investigations into the interest of organized crime groups in the experience of the war in Ukraine, including the use of optically guided drones.

And that's not all… Linda Petkova, Kiril Petkov's wife, is the sole owner of “Elite Estates Group“ Ltd., UIC 208537748. Her company and Kaloyan Danchev participate in “Elite Estates Group Ltd. and co“ KD, UIC 208571558.

Now we come to my favorite part... political morality, continues Temenuga Krasteva with her comment. The same morality with which they explained to us for years how money and power should not be intertwined. How institutions should be independent. How transparency is mandatory. How even the suspicion of a conflict of interest deserves a public explanation. Wonderful principles. Wow!!

We all know that there is no free lunch. The question is not whether someone has already promised to “return“ the donations. The question is how exactly the financial support will be rewarded with political influence. With public procurement? I remind you that the president is a public contracting authority by law. With appointments, institutional mediation or positions on legislation that affects the interests of specific economic groups? Or maybe just with invitations to the “Bulgarian Christmas“? I'm betting on the latter, because I believe in the morality of those who made the “Assembly“.

Let's end with something very simple.

I don't need anyone to prove to me that rich people have the right to donate to political campaigns. I know it. I don't need anyone to explain to me that corporate partnership is not a crime. I know that too. I want to know where the line is between financial support and political influence. And who will make sure it is not crossed. I want to know exactly what 300,000 euros is worth.

Source: "Duma"

Source: glasove.com