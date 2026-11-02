Israeli army withdraws from Hebron after major military operation

The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Hebron operation area in the occupied West Bank after completing military activities. The operation began after an attack in late October that killed two Israeli soldiers.

“This morning, after completing all operational activities, soldiers withdrew from the Hebron operation area. Counter-terrorism activities in Judea and Samaria continue“, an Israeli army official was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

By “Judea and Samaria“ the Israeli authorities understand the occupied West Bank. The withdrawal from Hebron was also confirmed by other international media outlets, which reported that it followed a military blockade of the city for about 10 days.

Three killed in Gaza strikes

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least three Palestinians and wounded several others, Palestinian health authorities said, as quoted by Reuters.

Two people were killed and six wounded in two separate strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Strip. A third person was killed in an Israeli air strike in the town of Musadar.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out two strikes in Gaza, saying the targets were Palestinian militants. The military did not provide further details about the operations or casualties.

Disagreements over ceasefire

Israel says the Palestinian Islamist group “Hamas“ is rebuilding its military capabilities and carrying out attacks in violation of a ceasefire agreement reached about a year ago. Israel has stepped up its strikes against the group in recent weeks.

“Hamas“ denies trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its military arsenal. The group accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza agreement.

The US-brokered deal aims to eventually begin rebuilding the Gaza Strip. But progress has been limited, as negotiators have not agreed on the terms under which “Hamas“ will disarm and Israel will withdraw its troops.

The Israeli army currently controls about two-thirds of the territory of Gaza, after ordering residents to leave. International media reports that the military operation in the Hebron area has led to serious restrictions on the movement of Palestinians and the displacement of residents.

Sources: bta.bg, aljazeera.com, apnews.com