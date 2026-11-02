Just Hours After the Ceasefire: Russia Attacks Kherson Again

Russian armed forces have resumed strikes on Ukraine’s Kherson region following the end of the six-day local ceasefire around Oleshky. A 62-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were injured in a drone attack on a car in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, local Ukrainian authorities reported. Both were taken to hospital.

The strike was carried out at around 8:00 a.m. on November 2. Later, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, also reported a drone attack in the city center, with no casualties reported. Kherson is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, opposite the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky.

Ukraine: Russia strengthened its positions

The ceasefire in the Oleshky area came into effect on October 27 and ended on November 1 at 9:00 p.m. GMT. It was agreed to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians from the city, which is located immediately next to the front line.

According to Melania Trump, nearly 800 people were evacuated during the operation. Ukraine’s General Staff, however, said that Russian forces had used the pause to improve their military positions.

“On the contrary, the enemy used the humanitarian pause to improve its positions,” the Ukrainian military command said.

The General Staff reported the rotation of Russian units, the strengthening of positions, the expansion of anti-drone defenses along the roads, and increased logistical activity, including ammunition deliveries. These claims have not been confirmed by the Russian side.

Ukraine’s 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen” called on residents of the Kherson region not to ignore air raid alerts. According to the brigade, Russia used the ceasefire to prepare for new attacks.

New strikes hit 16 settlements

Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that in the 24 hours up to 4:00 a.m. GMT, Russian forces had shelled or attacked 16 settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson region with drones and aircraft, including Kherson.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the two sides had “fulfilled their respective obligations throughout the entire period” of the temporary ceasefire. His assessment therefore differs from that of the General Staff, which claims that Russia carried out military preparations during the humanitarian pause.

Meanwhile, Russia’s human rights commissioner, Yana Lantratova, said that Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on monthly deliveries of humanitarian aid to Oleshky, with the mediation of Melania Trump. “There are still people in Oleshky who need help,” Lantratova said.

The new strikes cast doubt on the possibility of continuing humanitarian operations in the area. Troops and local authorities in the Kherson region expect hostilities to intensify after the agreed pause expires.

Sources: apnews.com