Russian attack on Uman hits critical infrastructure

Russian drones have damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Uman, Cherkasy region. No casualties were reported in the attack, and the necessary services are working on the spot.

The head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Igor Taburets, reported that an electric pole was damaged when a drone fell in the city. Energy workers have begun the necessary repair work.

„Uman was under enemy fire this morning. There are consequences for a critical infrastructure facility. No details for understandable reasons. No casualties. The necessary services are working“, wrote Taburets.

According to the regional administration, in the period from November 1 to 2, air defense forces and means neutralized 40 air targets over the Cherkasy region. Air alarms in the region during the weekend lasted for more than a day in total.

Damage in Uman is being specified

Initially, Taburets reported on the damaged electric pole and the work of energy teams. Later, he specified that the attack also affected a critical infrastructure object, without specifying its type or the extent of the damage.

At the moment, there are no reports of interruption of basic services in the city, nor of additional casualties. The data on the consequences may change after the completion of inspections and repair work.

Uman was already attacked with drones on October 21. Then a private home, a hypermarket and a hotel were damaged, and the number of injured reached five.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, suspilne.media