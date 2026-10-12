Macron: No signs of Russia respecting energy truce with Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the last 48 hours he had not noticed any signs that Russia was respecting an agreement to end attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was reported by Reuters, BTA reports.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, which he said "takes effect immediately". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, indicated that he still expects to get acquainted with the details of the agreement.

„We can only renew discussions on the situation with energy infrastructure if there is a real ceasefire that is respected by both sides“, Macron told journalists during an auto show in Paris.

„Over the last 48 hours, I have not noticed Russia respecting any energy truce“, the French head of state added.

According to him, there are no factual grounds for changing the current position, as Russia continues to strike civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine.

Macron stressed that he supports efforts to stop attacks on energy infrastructure, but warned against concessions under Russian pressure. The French president also announced that he would talk to his American counterpart Donald Trump later today, Agence France-Presse reported.