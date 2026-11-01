Iran with new proposal for war

Iran can fully restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within two days under a new proposal discussed with mediators. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, quoted by the Associated Press.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of negotiations between Iranian representatives and Qatari mediators in Doha. Their goal is to end the war between Iran and the US and find a formula for resuming maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

“The decision on whether the negotiations will be direct or indirect will be made after Washington agrees to Iran's conditions“, Araghchi said. He specified that Tehran does not plan to meet directly with American representatives for now, but described the latest US efforts for a broader dialogue as a positive step.

Previous offer was for seven days

Iran had previously offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if Washington met several conditions. These included lifting the blockade of Iranian ports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

According to the Associated Press, the US has rejected the previous offer. The new version shortens the deadline for the full resumption of shipping to two days, but Araghchi's statement does not make it clear that Washington has accepted Tehran's conditions.

Washington has not made a decision on new strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to renew strikes against Iran. According to him, the US president prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Thus, the proposal for the Strait of Hormuz remains part of the broader diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. At the moment, it has been confirmed that a new scheme with mediators is being discussed, but there is no evidence of a final agreement being reached or of restored shipping.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com