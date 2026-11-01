FSB: Minor detained for threat in Moscow park

A minor Russian citizen was detained in connection with a threat to commit a terrorist act at the Moscow Museum-Reserve “Tsaritsyno“. This was reported by the Federal Security Service of Russia, specifying that the information was received from US law enforcement agencies.

“We are grateful to the American side for the information provided“, the FSB said in its statement.

The check was carried out jointly with the Rosgvardia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee of Russia. According to the service, the detainee published photos of himself on TikTok in tactical clothing, with a mask, hat, glasses and headphones. Some of the footage featured an object resembling an automatic weapon.

The FSB also reports that the young man posted photos taken on the territory of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve. One of them was accompanied by an English caption that means "I found a place."

What was found during the search

A search of the detainee's home found the clothes and accessories he was wearing in the photos, the Russian service says.

According to the FSB, the TikTok profile from which the threats were posted was found on his communication devices. The service also reports a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on Telegram.

A significant number of Internet searches related to terrorist acts, mass murders, and other acts of violence were also found on the devices.

The FSB did not specify the identity of the minor. The service's statement describes actions to verify the information submitted by the American authorities and his detention, without publicly presenting additional data on possible charges or further procedural actions.

Sources: bta.bg