Bridge strikes: can Russia paralyze Kiev

Since the beginning of October, Russia has attacked two of Kiev's bridges over the Dnieper River eight times - the Southern and Northern. Each time after the strikes, traffic has resumed relatively quickly - in less than 24 hours.

There are a total of six automobile bridges over the Dnieper in Kiev: Northern, Patona, Metro, Southern, Darnytsky and Podolsko-Voskresensky. There are also three railway crossings. According to data from the Ministry of Transport, about 600,000 vehicles pass over the bridges in 24 hours.

The Northern and Southern bridges, which have been the subject of a number of Russian attacks, are of particular importance for Kiev's transport network, transport planning expert Dmitry Bespalov told DW. One of the bridges also has a metro line. "In addition, these bridges are the main routes for trucks, because the others either have restrictions or are not conveniently connected to the road network," he explains.

Economic losses

Despite the damage to the Kiev bridges, experts doubt that Russian troops will be able to destroy them. According to Andriy Kovalenko, a lieutenant in the Ukrainian defense forces, the attacks on the bridges are a tool for "psychological pressure". According to him, the main goal of the Russians is to disrupt logistics.

Bespalov also notes that "destroying a bridge is very difficult". "In this regard, Russia will not win. But they cause great damage to the economy due to the disruption of the functioning of critical infrastructure," the expert emphasizes.

Engineer Mikhail Korniev, a specialist in bridge construction, is not so categorical. He agrees that bridges are difficult to destroy, but notes that each structure has its own "vulnerable spot". "This could be the support or the superstructure. There could be a combination of loads and damage that could cause the structure to collapse. But the probability is reduced to thousandths of a percent."

Air defense and new crossings across the Dnieper

The bridges cannot be physically protected from missiles, Kroniev is convinced. "The facilities are huge. Neither a concrete screen nor anything else can help. There is only one option for protection against missiles – to be demolished", he notes.

Meanwhile, Kiev plans to allocate one billion hryvnias (about 20 million euros) for the construction of "combined water crossings" across the Dnieper and the approaches to them. The city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced that the locations of these crossings will be determined by the military command.

According to Klitschko, the initiative for this lies with the government. Back in mid-October, a decree was adopted that simplifies the requirements for putting facilities into operation. In addition to Kiev, such facilities are to be implemented in nine more regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Nikolai Kalashnik, in turn, promised that embankments and pontoon crossings would be built in Kiev and other locations within three months. In Kiev, they should ensure the passage of a flow similar to that used by bridges - about 600,000 cars. In addition, the ministry is considering other options - concrete structures that can be erected quickly, as well as a tunnel under the Dnieper. Engineer Korniev, however, calls the tunnel project a dream. "Even the design of such a facility takes years, as does the construction itself," he says.

Pontos will not replace bridges

DV's interlocutors are sure that pontoon crossings can help, but they will not fully replace bridges if they are destroyed. "Pontos will not be able to compensate for the full capacity of bridges. Of course, many pontoons can be established, but the approaches to them must also be built and they must be connected to the city infrastructure," Korniev points out.

Bespalov also believes that this will be complicated. "At least 15-20 such pontoons and embankments are needed. But I have no idea how all this will be connected to the network. " Therefore, according to him, the scenario with the destruction of the bridges should not be considered a workable one at all - the bridges must be protected and restored quickly. "However, this requires money, will and a certain technical expertise - good engineers."

At the same time, Bespalov recommends that the authorities take measures to improve traffic on the bridges in order to reduce the consequences of traffic during the repairs. "It is necessary to introduce lanes for public transport, change work schedules, as well as traffic light cycles at critical intersections. This does not require large expenses, but it must be done in advance. "

Source: www.dw.com