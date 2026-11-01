Away from Ukrainian missiles! Russia begins exporting grain through the Arctic

Russia has begun trial exports of wheat through the Arctic port of Murmansk, after the war in Ukraine and attacks on port infrastructure made the traditional route through the Black Sea difficult. The first shipment is about 30,000 tons and is intended for buyers in North Africa, News.bg reports, citing the “Financial Times“.

Murmansk generally processes artificial fertilizers, but for the trial shipment the facilities are adapted for loading grain. The port is located far from Russia's main agricultural regions, which increases rail transport costs and lengthens the logistics chain.

Black Sea shrank exports and pushed down prices

Russian grain exports fell by about 38% compared to the same period in 2025. The restrictions have led to a build-up of production on the domestic market, and purchase prices collapsed in August and September. They remain dozens of percent below production costs, the publication says.

Russia is trying to redirect some of its supplies through the Caspian Sea to Iran. Another option is the Baltic ports of St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga and Vysotsk, but according to the data provided, they can only compensate for about half of the lost capacity.

New restrictions on Russian wheat

Additional pressure on exports comes from the plans of Lithuania and Latvia to increase taxation on Russian wheat and limit or completely ban its transit. This makes the Arctic route through Murmansk an attempt to circumvent some of the restrictions, but does not solve the problem of higher transport costs.

The Murmansk Commercial Port has identified the new route as an alternative access to foreign markets for Russian agricultural producers: “With restrictions on traditional routes, the port quickly finds an alternative path to foreign markets“.

The trial shipment will show whether the route can be used regularly. For now, it remains an additional export channel, while Black Sea ports and Baltic terminals face military, political and logistical constraints.

Sources: news.bg, live.euronext.com