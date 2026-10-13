Three arrested after riots near Madrid camp

Three people have been arrested and one police officer injured after clashes near a tent camp in central Madrid. Those arrested are accused of assaulting a police officer. They include a man, a woman and a minor. Their names have not been released.

The riots began after around 100 people wearing Franco symbols attempted to attack the protesters. Tensions escalated after calls on social media to disperse the people from the camp. They responded with an appeal for public support.

More than 2,000 people have been sleeping in the tent camp since September 26. Their demand is for decent housing. In an attempt to protect their tents, protesters formed a human chain and blocked access to the camp.

The police intervened, pushing the far-right groups out of the square and temporarily closing the surrounding streets to pedestrians. No further details have been released at this time about the condition of the injured police officer or any follow-up actions against the detainees.

Sources: bnrnews.bg