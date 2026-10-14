EU criticizes postponement of Palestinian elections until September 2027

The European Union deeply regrets the decision of the Palestinian Authority to postpone until September 2027 the legislative elections, originally scheduled for 28 November this year, as well as the presidential vote, which was supposed to be held in early 2027, News.bg reports.

The European Commission recognizes the challenges and constraints facing the Palestinian Authority, but emphasizes the need for the elections to be organized as soon as possible. This must be done in accordance with the commitments previously made by President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the EC, holding democratic and transparent elections in the entire occupied Palestinian territory is long overdue. The Commission stresses that Palestinians must have the opportunity to choose their leaders and representatives in institutions.

The EU has confirmed its readiness to support the electoral process, including by sending an election observation mission.

The Union has long supported efforts to build a Palestinian state and implement reforms. According to the European Commission, credible, inclusive and transparent elections with the participation of all Palestinians are key to democratic legitimacy, the accountability of institutions and the prospect of a two-state solution.

The EC adds that the EU's continued support for the Palestinian Authority is linked to progress towards these goals and the implementation of the necessary reforms.