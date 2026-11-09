Two killed in Ukrainian attacks on Lugansk

Two people have been killed and four injured in attacks in the Luhansk People's Republic, its head Leonid Pasechnik said. According to him, unmanned aerial vehicles struck a truck in the Belovodsky municipal district and a car on the Novoaidar–Starobelsk road.

The truck driver was killed in the attack. One man was killed and another injured when the car was hit. Pasechnik also said that trucks had been attacked in the Stanichno-Luhansky and Slavyanoserbsky municipal districts, injuring two men.

The previous attack on Luhansk took place during the night of October 21. Pasechnik claims that residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged then, while the building of the Luhansk Telephone Company sustained serious damage.

According to Russian media reports, the fire in the building engulfed all 10 floors. Rescue workers later found the bodies of two engineers under the rubble. Six multi-story residential buildings were also affected, with windows shattered and damage caused to common areas.

The strikes damaged communications infrastructure. Disruptions to mobile communications and internet access were reported, while local services began emergency repair and restoration work.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, kommersant.ru, interfax.ru