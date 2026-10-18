Ukraine sent over 500 drones to Moscow in a day

A total of 512 drones flew to the Moscow region in one day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced. The data covers the period from 08:30 on October 17 to 08:30 on October 18.

“512 drones flew to the Moscow region in a day“, Sobyanin wrote. According to him, most of the drones were destroyed by air defenses on the far approaches, and another 127 were intercepted just before reaching Moscow.

The attack began on the evening of October 17

The attack on the capital began on the evening of October 17. Initially, 51 drones were reported destroyed. By 02:14 on October 18, the number had reached 87, after which another 40 intercepted drones were reported. Thus, the total number of drones destroyed or intercepted right on the approaches to Moscow reached 127.

Emergency and rescue services worked at the sites where debris fell. The mayor's statements did not provide any confirmed figures for casualties or damage in Moscow as a result of this attack.

New attack after a series of strikes

The announcement of the 512 drones comes a day after Sobyanin announced that 2,730 drones were targeted in the Moscow region between 8:30 a.m. on October 10 and 8:30 a.m. on October 17. At that time, according to the mayor, 534 devices were neutralized as they approached the capital.

The previous night, Russian authorities also reported 144 drones destroyed that were flying towards Moscow. The reports reviewed did not indicate who was behind the latest attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for it.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru, realnoevremya.ru